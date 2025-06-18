Lafayette Police Seek Help Identifying Felony Theft Suspects at Lululemon

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) —The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Crime Stoppers are seeking help from the community to identify two women accused of committing felony theft at the Lululemon store.

The thefts were reported on May 20th and May 29th, and surveillance photos of the suspects have been released in an effort to identify the individuals who allegedly shoplifted items from the store.

Suspects Face Felony Shoplifting Charges

The dollar amount of the merchandise was not disclosed; however, a felony theft can range anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 on the low end.

If the suspects stole more than one item on both days, they easily could have exceeded the $1,000 felony threshold.

Locals React

The post sparked plenty of discussion in the comments, many pointing out that someone knows who these women are, "Somebody knows them. Somebody always knows".

Commenters suggest that the suspects have intentions of reselling the stolen items online, which is commonly done by shoplifters who aim to make a quick buck.

"Tell them get at me I need a few thangs I support all black businesses"

— Leon B.

"What sizes they got???? Inbox me pls"

— Kalissa L.

"Say girl if y'all see this comment I need the deals 😂😂"

— Gabby G.

"How much yall offering?"

