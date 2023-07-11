ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man is in trouble with the law after allegedly shooting a transformer at a SLEMCO substation in St. Martinville.

Did you know that doing so is considered a felony? The charge, Criminal Damage to a Critical Infrastructure, carries a possible lengthy prison sentence in Louisiana: up to 20 years behind bars, as well as up to a $25,000.00 fine. According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, the damage caused to radiator of the transformer via a bullet is estimated to be approximately $20,000.00.

Site of Transformer Shooting, google maps Site of Transformer Shooting, google maps loading...

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Sunday, June 25 in the 1500 block of Section 28 road. As the investigation progressed, 21-year-old Joshua Anderson was identified as the suspect. He was eventually arrested on July 6th by deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. He has since been transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

We do not know the motive in the shooting.

Founded in 1936, SLEMCO has been providing electric service for nearly nine decades in South Louisiana. They service more than 109,000 commercial, industrial, and residential electric consumers. The power company has also become known for giving back to its customers, whether it be at their annual meetings...

or during their monthly paperless drawings that gives customers who sign up for paperless billing a chance to win a $25 bill credit...

SLEMCO also is known for helping our neighbors in need...

and for restoring power to its customers quickly when they are in need.

14 Must Have Life Saving Items Protecting You During a Power Outage Thanks to Idaho Power for providing this list.