Lafayette Man Ends Up Foiling His Own Robbery Attempt

What happened when an attempted robbery was in progress was that the robber foiled his own robbery.

Sergeant Robin Green, the spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department, says that a man tried to rob a store in the 2000 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway around 6 o'clock last night, but he failed.

When 24-year-old Tray Alexander came into the store with a gun, the clerk ran away and hid inside the store. At this point, Alexander is making repeated attempts to open the cash register. He had no luck.

Alexander ran away from the store, and he was arrested a short time later by Lafayette officers.

He was booked on the following charges:

Attempted Armed Robbery

Flight from an Officer

Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number

The man was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

