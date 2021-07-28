Lafayette Man Going to the USA Games with Special Olympics

If you have ever purchased groceries from Adrien's on West Congress Street, you might have had the chance to meet Anthony Ernest. He's one of the baggers at the store.

He's also a really nice guy, and he will represent all of us in the USA Games with Special Olympics. One of his coworkers tells me that Anthony has been participating in Special Olympics for years and getting to go to the USA Games is a dream come true.

Anthony used to run track, but he currently plays softball and volleyball. He will be representing Acadiana in the USA Games in volleyball.

In order to make the dream happen, Anthony is looking to raise some money to help cover his expenses and the expenses of some of his teammates.

Adrien's Supermarket will be hosting a Jambalaya dinner fundraising event that will happen on Saturday, September 25, 2021. All of the staff at Adrien's is working hard to help Anthony sell tickets so he can make it to the USA Games. You can stop by Adrien's at 3842 West Congress Street to buy a ticket. On Saturday, September 25 you'll be able to pick up your dinner between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the store.

Good luck Anthony!!!

