(KPEL) — A Lafayette man was fatally shot at an Airbnb in Monroe, Louisiana, during a disagreement.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says Braylon Newton was shot and killed during an argument involving prostitution.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the shooting: another Lafayette man, Keton Dugas, Brandi Frosch-Farr from Bellmead, Texas, and Wellestey Madurie III from Florida.

Keton Dugas has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and robbery with a firearm.

Brandi Frosch-Farr is facing attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy charges.

Lastly, Wellestey Madurie III is currently being hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the leg and is charged with solicitation of prostitution.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

