Lafayette Mardi Gras is Officially Returning in 2022

According to a press release from The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association, Mardi Gras will officially be returning to Lafayette in 2022. Full details including the parade schedule, Mardi Gras festival, RV registration, and more are here.

It was barely the start of 2021 when The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association made the announcement that Lafayette Mardi Gras would be canceled. COVID-19 restrictions made it tough for Mardi Gras to go down safely and in the same way we know and love the festivities.

But now, Mardi Gras in Lafayette is making its triumphant return in 2022 and it is sure to be a season that will go down in the history books. The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association is providing all of the preliminary details now so that folks can begin planning before the holiday season is truly in full-swing.

Lafayette Mardi Gras 2022 RV Spot Reservations

Those interested in reserving a spot near the festivities for your RV, go to gomardigras.com and scroll down to RV registration or simply click HERE. Those looking to make donations to support the fun can also visit the website and find information on how to do so.

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival 2022

Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette will make its return and will run from Friday, February 25th through March 1, 2022. The release details an all-new carnival with new and exciting rides as well as a more convenient and spacious layout. Entertainment for the festival includes Wayne Toups, The Chee-Weez, and many more artists to be announced.

The release includes that all parades will be returning, with an additional Friday-night parade to honor those who helped us navigate the pandemic in the works.

Lafayette Mardi Gras 2022 Schedule

The Greater Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association provided the following run-of-show for Mardi Gras 2022 in Lafayette.

Friday, February 25, 2022

Kick-off parade honoring our COVID heroes - time TBD.

Saturday, February 26, 2022

"Children's" Parade, Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday Night Parade Honoring Queen Evangeline LXXXI, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

King Gabriel's Parade, Lafayette, 10:00 a.m.

Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1:00 p.m.

Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2:30 p.m.

City Ball, Lafayette, 8:00 p.m.

