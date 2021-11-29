Lafayette Murder Suspect Arrested

The man wanted by Lafayette police in connection with a deadly October shooting is now in custody.

Grand Coteau police arrested Abram Landry on Saturday on warrants out of Lafayette. He is now in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a second-degree murder charge. Landry, 20, was also wanted on bench warrants and a simple burglary charge. His bond on the murder charge is $350,000.

Abram Landry (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

Landry is accused of shooting and killing Shayne Burke. According to Lafayette police, Landry shot Burke outside a home on Peach Street near Twelfth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Burke alive. He later died at the hospital.

If convicted, Landry would face a life sentence.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ORIGINAL STORY AND SEE VIDEO FROM THE SCENE.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?