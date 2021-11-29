Lafayette Murder Suspect Arrested
The man wanted by Lafayette police in connection with a deadly October shooting is now in custody.
Grand Coteau police arrested Abram Landry on Saturday on warrants out of Lafayette. He is now in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a second-degree murder charge. Landry, 20, was also wanted on bench warrants and a simple burglary charge. His bond on the murder charge is $350,000.
Landry is accused of shooting and killing Shayne Burke. According to Lafayette police, Landry shot Burke outside a home on Peach Street near Twelfth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Burke alive. He later died at the hospital.
If convicted, Landry would face a life sentence.
