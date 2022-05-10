If you are a customer of the Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North then you need to know you'll have your water shut off this evening.

According to officials at the district, the work will begin around 9 o'clock Tuesday night. Water will be shut off at that time, and the work will likely take about four hours to complete.

The shutdown is needed so that repairs can be made.

After the water is turned back on customers will be under a boil advisory until further notice. The boil advisory will be lifted once the Louisiana Department of Health has sampled the water and deemed it safe.

No other customers of the Lafayette Parish system will be impacted.

The people affected are customers in the northeast quadrant of Lafayette parish north of the Carencro area. Here is the map:

Map of Lafayette Water North Photo via Lafayette Water North loading...

Top 10 Body Language Mistakes on Job Interviews