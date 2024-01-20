Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The freeze the week of January 15, 2024, strained water systems across south Louisiana, and the LUS system was no exception. The company issued boil advisories for areas in north Lafayette Parish, including several schools and businesses.

Thankfully, the advisory recommending that customers boil their water prior to using it for consumption is lifted for most areas.

Any customer in the areas north of Willow Street, south of Gloria Switch Road, east of Roger Road and west of Wilderness Trail can resume normal water use. The exception is small areas of Lafayette Parish Water District North (WDN) that may be located within these boundaries.

Customers should visit lpwdn.com/alerts for Lafayette WDN boil advisory updates.

If you are still under a boil advisory, you should:

Bring the tap water you're using to a rolling boil for one full minute.

Allow it to cool for at least 30 minutes.

Any water you use to make ice, brush your teeth, or rinse anything you may eat or drink should be boiled.

If you have a filter, it should be replaced once the advisory is lifted.

LUS is asking all residents and businesses to continue to watch their water lines for any leaks or breaks.

Be on the lookout for water in unexpected areas

Report any water pooling or flooding in your neighborhood or other areas to LUS at (337) 291-5740

As we get more information about boil advisories that may be in place as a result of the frigid temperatures, we will provide it.

