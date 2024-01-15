Lafayette Parish Schools to Close Tuesday Due to Harsh Cold Weather

The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) has announced a complete closure of all its schools and facilities on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, due to the severe cold weather conditions affecting the area. This decision, taken in close coordination with local authorities, was made with the safety and well-being of its students, faculty, and staff in mind.

Parents, students, and staff are advised to stay tuned for further updates, especially regarding the status of schools on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The LPSS assured that it is actively monitoring the weather and road conditions and will provide timely information to families as the situation evolves.

In addition to Lafayette Parish public schools, there are many other parishes and private schools announcing closures due to harsh cold weather. See an updated list of all school closures here.

Families and staff are encouraged to check the LPSS website for the latest information and updates on the situation. The school system also advises everyone to take necessary precautions to stay safe and warm during this cold spell.

For more information, parents and guardians can contact their respective schools or visit the Lafayette Parish School System’s official website.