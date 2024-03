Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Friday, March 13, 2020:

Name: Alonzo J Spradley

Age: 31

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 2:42 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Illegal Possession Of Stolen F , Fugitive ,

Possession Of Firearm/Carry.Co ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Arresting Officer: LPSO/C CAMPBELL

Address: 1100 Blk Roperlanes ROA,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND PULL BONDS

Property: BLK SHIRT , GRAY PANTS , BLK SHOES , GRAY , GRAY FLIP , BLK ,

Associate(s): DANIEL HARGETT,

Incident Number(s): 20-0012585,17-0203424,

Name: Ashley Blasini

Age: 39

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 1:41 pm

Charge: St. Mary Parish , Fugitive , St. Martin Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Arresting Officer: LPSO/HANDY

Address: 300 Blk Thomas Nolan DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: BLK PANTS , BLK SHOES , BLUE SHIRT , BLK HAIR TIE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012582,

Name: Beerien C Brown

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 10:17 pm

Charge: Schedule Ii, Penalties ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Arresting Officer: LPD/ A.BRADFORD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK T SHIRT , CAMO JACKET , WHITE SOCKS , WHITE SHOES , BLUE BOXERS , BROWN WALLET , LA ID , RED

POCKET BIBLE ( MISC PAPERS ) , BLACK CRACKED PHONE , BLACK FLIP PHONE , GREEN KOOL CIGARETTES , RED

TORCH LIGHTER , YELLOW NECKLACE , PINK BUBBLE GUM ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0087451,

Name: Brandon Ingram

Age: 43

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 12:04 am

Charge: Owi , Operating A Vehicle While Into ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Arresting Officer: MOSS/LPD

Address: 6000 Blk Sandle Wood DRV,Bossier City,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Property: BLUE SHIRT , GREY SHORTS , WHITE SOCKS , BLK SHOES , BLK , BLK , 2 , 3 W/ REMOTE ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0085960,

Name: Bryant J Purifoy

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 9:08 pm

Charge: Simple Criminal Damage To Prop , Criminal Damage To Property , Batty Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Arresting Officer: LPD/ W.WHATLEY

Address: 100 Blk Shadowbrook LAN,Youngsville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: STRIPPED SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK SANDALS , BLACK PHONE , BLACK WALLET , TWO WHITE

EARRINGS , YELLOW MISC PAPER , RED JAKCET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0003773,

Name: Champion Davison

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 2:08 am

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana , Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Arresting Officer: VILLEMERETTE/LPSO

Address: 200 Blk Vendredi DRV,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBEJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLK JACKET , BLK JEANS , GREY SHIRT , BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , 3 , ID , BLK CRACKED SCREEN , BLUE ,

BLK EARPHONES , BLK ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0086033,20-0012572,

Name: Christopher R Fisher

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 3:10 am

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: SCOTT PD

Arresting Officer: SAVOIE/SPD

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT.

Property: BLACK CRACKED PHONE , BROWN HAT , WHITE CHARGER , GREY BRACLET , DRINK MIX , GREY JACKET , GREY

PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , BLUE SHOES , RED SHIRT , GREY SHIRT ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012575,

Name: Courtney J Broussard

Age: 45

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 12:32 pm

Charge: Acadia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Arresting Officer: LPSO/M. HARRIS

Address: Blk ,Milton ,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR ACADIA

Property: JEANS , BLK SHOES , BLUE SHIRT , WHITE SOCKS , BRN , BLK , , GREEN , BLK , BLUE CHARGER W/BLK WIRE

,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0081423,

Name: Daniel R Miller

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 3:38 am

Charge: Domestic Abuse Child Endangerm , Cruelity To Juveniles Charge ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Arresting Officer: JONES/LPSO

Address: 100 Blk Windward STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: BLACK WATCH , ONE KEY CHAIN , BROWN PANTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0085902,

Name: Davin J Broussard

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 1:06 am

Charge: Prohibited Acts - Schedule Iv; ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Arresting Officer: C.RICHARD/BPD

Address: 400 Blk Cactus ROA,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: GREY BRACLET , GREY CHAIN , 3 RED RAG , BROWN SHOES , RED PANTS , BLACK SOCKS , WHITE SHIRT , GREEN

JACKET , BLACK UNDERWEAR , RED SHORTS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0085987,

Name: Deshaun M Pickney

Age: 20

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 3:18 pm

Charge: Man/Dist/Pos. Sch I; Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Arresting Officer: BROUSSARDPD/CARLIN

Address: 200 Blk St Nazaire #10216 ,Broussard,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND DRUGS WERE FOUND.

Property: BLK WALLET , , LA , BLUE SHIRT , BLK SHORTS , BLK SOCKS , WHITE SLIPPERS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0086928,

Name: Donald J Arceneaux Jr

Age: 69

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 6:05 pm

Charge: Domestic Abuse Battery Misd , Domestic Abuse Battery Felony ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Arresting Officer: LPD/ C.BROOKS

Address: 5500 Blk Resweber Hwy Lt 7 ,St.Martinville,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: WHITE T SHIRT , RED SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , BLUE PHONE , BLACK WALLET ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0087188,

Name: Frank T Anderson

Age: 26

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 10:55 pm

Charge: Unlawful/Unk/Ipos/Wo/Rx Sch.Iv , Possession Of Marijuana ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Arresting Officer: BPD/ A.GONZALEZ

Address: 300 Blk Inez DRV,Jeanerette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED AFTER SEARCH AND DRUGS WERE FOUND

Property: BLACK PHONE , WHITE RING , YELLOW NECKLACE , MISC PAPERS , CHURCH NAME TAG , WHITE EARRING BAR ,

PAIR OF YELLOW EARRINGS , LA DRIVERS LICENSE , BLACK PHONE , WHITE RING , YELLOW NECKLACE , CHURCH

NAME TAG , WHITE EARRING BAR , PAIR OF YELLOW EARRINGS , LA DRIVERS LICENSE , BLACK SHIRT , ORGANGE

SHIRT , WHITE T SHIRT , GREY BOXERS , BLACK SOCKS , BLACK NIKE SANDELS ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0087481,

Name: Jonathan M Brown

Age: 30

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 9:00 am

Charge: Urination In Public ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Arresting Officer: LPD/CPL. DUPLECHIN

Address: 400 Blk St John ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO URINATING AND POSSIBLY DEFECATING IN PUBLIC

Property:

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0086309,

Name: Joseph M Lewis

Age: 23

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 7:17 pm

Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant ,

Arresting Agency: BROUSSARD PD

Arresting Officer: BPD/ A.GONZALEZ

Address: 200 Blk Margret ,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: RED SHIRT , BLACK SHORTS , BLACK SHOES , BROWN WALLET , BLACK/RED , BROWN ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012591,

Name: Joshua Champagne

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 5:17 am

Charge: Maximum Speed Limit , Operating Veh. With Suspended , Resisting An Officer , Security Required ,

Proper Equipment Required On V ,

Arresting Agency: LA STATE POLICE TROOP I

Arresting Officer: LSP/VOISON

Address: 200 Blk Flying Vest DR,Carencro,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER A TRAFFIC STOP AND REFUSING TO COMPLY TO WITH VERBAL COMMANDS

Property:

Associate(s): GREGORY WRIGHT,

Incident Number(s): 20-0012576,

Name: Jovocacus L Washington

Age: 33

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 4:41 pm

Charge: Fail To Secure A Drivers Lice , Unsafe Condition/Required Equ ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Arresting Officer: LPD/RYDER

Address: 2400 Blk E Simcoe ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHIRT , TAN SHORTS , GREEN SHOES , BLK , , SOUVENIR MONEY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012589,

Name: Kasey Nadie

Age: 25

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 10:20 am

Charge: Pwitd Sch.I Substance , Prohibited Acts , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Schedule Ii, Penalties ,

Transactions Involving Proceed ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Arresting Officer: LPSO/WOODS

Address: 900 Blk W Patin STR,Breaux Bridge,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT AND CONSTRUCTIVE SURRED

Property: BLK SHOES , BLK SOCKS , WHITE SHIRT , BLK , JEANS , BLK , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012581,17-0153271,

Name: Leighdon C Sattler

Age: 18

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 8:29 pm

Charge: Batty Of Date Partner ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Arresting Officer: LPD/ S.LEGER

Address: 300 Blk Wood Duck DRV,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO PHYSICAL ALTERCATION

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , RED SHOES , BLACK PHONE , TWO WHITE HAIR TIES ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0087098,

Name: Lillian Jones

Age: 22

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 4:26 pm

Charge: Iberia Parish ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Arresting Officer: LPD/MYERS

Address: 1000 Blk Harrison STR,New Iberia,La,

Cause for Arrest: HOLD FOR IBERIA

Property: BLK SHOES , BLK PANTS , RED SHIRT , RED/BRN , BLK/BLK CASE , , , BLK , , , VISA 5325 ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012588,

Name: Lillie M Lewis

Age: 59

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 11:11 am

Charge: Theft Charge ,

Arresting Agency: CARENCRO PD

Arresting Officer: CPD/J DAVIS

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED IN REFERENCE TO SHOPLIFTING IN PROGRESS

Property: BLUE PANTS , BLK SHIRT , BLUE SHOES , LA ID , 2 GRAY HOOPS , 1 GRAY W/CLEAR STONES , 1 BRN W/CLEAR

STONES , GRAY , BLK SOCKS , BLK DAMAGED ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0060495,20-0084689,

Name: Michael J Mercier Jr

Age: 41

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 10:43 am

Charge: Resisting An Officer , Theft Charge , Fugitive , Unauthorized Entry Of An Inhab ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Arresting Officer:

Address: Blk ,Duson,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS AND TRYING TO TAKE THINGS THAT WEREN'T FOR THEM

Property: BRN BOOTS , BLK PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK , BLK , BLK SHIRT ,

Associate(s): DAVID ARCENEAUX,

Incident Number(s): 19-0315689,20-0085580,20-0012587,

Name: Robert J Harris

Age: 50

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 7:41 pm

Charge: Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD

Arresting Officer: LPD/ R.GREEN

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: GREY SHIRT , BLUE JEANS , BLACK SOCKS , GREY SHOES , PURPLE/WHITE , BLUE LIGHTER , BROWN PAPER W

NUMBER ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012592,

Name: Travis A Colbert

Age: 40

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 2:21 pm

Charge: Theft By Shoplifting/Value Ov , Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY MARSHAL

Arresting Officer: LCM/MORGAN

Address: 100 Blk Fitzgerald STR,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: WHITE SHOES , WHITE SOCKS , JEANS , BLUE SHIRT , ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012584,

Name: Trevor J Angelle

Age: 36

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 1:35 pm

Charge: Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Arresting Officer: LPSO/POIROT

Address: Blk ,Lafayette,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS.

Property: GREEN SHIRT , BLK PANTS , BLK SOCKS , BLK SHOES , BLK , , GRAY ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012580,

Name: Tyler Foreman

Age: 27

Arrest Date & Time: Mar 12, 2020 1:45 pm

Charge: Fugitive ,

Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE PARISH SHERIFF'S OFC

Arresting Officer: LPSO/AUZENNE

Address: 000 Blk Dulles STR,Scott,La,

Cause for Arrest: SUBJECT WAS ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANT

Property: BLUE SHOES , GRAY SOCKS , BLUE PANTS , BLUE SHIRT , GRAY , , BRN , LA , VISA 6480 , CAN TOBACCO ,

Associate(s):

Incident Number(s): 20-0012583,