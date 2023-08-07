LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man is behind bars and his victim is fortunate to be alive after a barricade ended peacefully on Sunday.

The evening didn't start out peacefully, though, as 33-year-old Ikaika Lindon allegedly went to the victim's home in the 200 block of Lasalle Street, began a verbal altercation with him, then pulled out a handgun and hit the victim with it. Lafayette Police responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Once authorities discovered Lindon was barricading alone inside the victim's home and refusing to come out, the LPD SWAT team and negotiators were deployed.

Lafayette Police say Lindon came out of the home and surrendered to officers around 8:15 p.m.

Lindon has been charged with one count of Aggravated Battery and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Unfortunately, it was a violent weekend in Lafayette Parish as one shooting left a child dead, two Lafayette police officers seriously injured, and an adult female and another child wounded.

And, in Scott during a traffic stop, an officer-involved shooting left one person from the vehicle in critical condition.

