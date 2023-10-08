Lafayette, LA (KPEL News)-- One person is listed in critical condition following a shooting in Lafayette, Louisiana, early Sunday morning.

The incident was one of two shootings that Lafayette Police responded to over the weekend. The other was a drive-by shooting late Saturday night on Hellen Street that left two people, including a juvenile, in critical condition.

The Sunday shooting happened in the 2500 block of West Congress Street, which is between Monteigne and Vital, at 2:18 AM. Police say the suspect brandished a weapon and shot the victim who was taken to a local hospital.

No other details are available at this time. Lafayette Police are asking for the public's help in solving both crimes. Call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS if you have any information.