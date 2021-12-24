Here's a good reminder.

Many of us in the days ahead will be opening gifts and disposing of many boxes, yet there is something you really need to be mindful of.

The Lafayette Police Department is suggesting that once you open gifts for Christmas, specifically electronic type gifts, that you do NOT put the box that it came in in the front of your home.

If you do so, this could make you a target for thieves as they will know what is potentially inside your home.

The Lafayette Police Department suggests that you keep the boxes in your garage and dispose of them on the day your garbage is collected.

Don't make your home or your family a target this holiday season by letting others know what is now in your home.

For example, it would not be wise to put the box your new television came in by the road.

Getty Images

Sgt. Green with LPD had this to say in regard to crime anywhere, “Crime is about the opportunity, and the least opportunity you give them, the less likely you’ll become a victim of crime.”

Again, this is just a friendly reminder to protect your property this holiday season and you may want to share this bit of information with family and friends on social media.

We are all so busy these days, one innocent mistake or lookover can be costly.