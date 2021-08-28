Lafayette Regional Airport Announces Flight Cancellations

Lafayette Regional Airport is asking those who plan to fly in or out of town over the next few days to check on the status of those flights.

You can check the status of your flight by going to the Lafayette Regional Airport departures website or by reaching out to your airline.

Lafayette Regional Airport did comment on the original Facebook post above stating that United Airlines last flight out of LFT will be at 9:30 am on Sunday, August 29, 2021, the rest of United's flights on Sunday will be cancelled.

All of United Airlines flights on Monday, August 30, 2021, will be cancelled.

Delta Airlines last flight out of LFT will be tonight, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 9:45 pm.

All of Delta's flights will be cancelled on Sunday, August 29, 2021 and Monday, August 30, 2021.