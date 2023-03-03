LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - It was just a little over a year ago when the new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport was opened. The facility opened to the public on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Now officials with the airport say a fifth gate has now opened. According to LRA's Executive Director Steven Picou, adding the fifth gate means they are closer to the official end of the entire project.

He says the plan by the Lafayette Airport Commission was to always have five gates for arrivals and departures for our airport, but they needed to conclude the removal of the old terminal to make that happen.

Picou says,

"American Airlines will be the main users of Gate 5. The gate will allow more flexibility for American to service the six daily flights that come from Dallas and Charlotte.

Lafayette Airport Commission Chair John Hebert had the following to say about the entire process coming to total fruition:

When we first proposed the new terminal project in 2014, we promised the community there would be five gates with the ability to expand to two more in the future. The opening of the fifth gate today means we delivered on that promise.

The rest of the project now will focus on the addition of 966 parking spots expected to be completed in Fall 2023 and green space for visitors to enjoy.

