Take a Peek Inside the New Lafayette Regional Airport

(KLFY) Local officials, including Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, received a VIP look at the new Lafayette Regional Airport scheduled to open on January 1, 2022.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Tours New Lafayette Regional Airport

KLFY, Twitter

Lafayette Regional Airport Executive Director Steven Picou and Lafayette Airport Commission Chairperson Paul Segura treated Guillory, city and parish council members and local dignitaries to the first look inside the new terminal.

In a KLFY news interview, parish council member John Guilbeau called the new Lafayette terminal the "Taj Mahal".

Parish Council Member John Guilbeau Calls New Lafayette Terminal "Taj Mahal"

KLFY, Twitter

It's like the Taj Mahal. It's like going from that facility (referring to the old terminal) to this facility. It's fantastic. -Parish Council Member John Guilbeau

The new Lafayette Regional Airport will use state-of-the-art technology which will be far superior and much more efficient in moving flyers through the terminal than the current aging facility next door. 194 security cameras will watch every inch of the facility.

The new terminal is 120,000 square feet and is built to be easily expanded as Lafayette grows. The terminal boasts a beautiful rotunda, bar, restaurant, a stained-glass canopy representing the Acadiana flag, even a restroom for service dogs.

Lafayette Airport Commission Chairperson Paul Segura Explains the Transition to the New Terminal

KLFY, Twitter

The plan is for evening flights on December 31, 2021, to land into the old terminal and leave out of the new terminal the morning of January 1, 2022.