Lafayette Regional Airport’s New Terminal Opening on January 20

The opening of the new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport is finally just around the corner as officials announced today that the first flights will take off on Thursday, January 20.

The new terminal will be a significant improvement from the old one as it's twice the size and has nearly double the gates.

Officials say the old terminal will get decommissioned once the new open opens. Eventually, it will get demolished to make room for future expansion.

Below are some of the highlights of the new terminal:

Additional 200-plus parking spots

194 security cameras, covering all public areas

Two TSA security lines with the option to add a third

Five departure and arrival gates, all with new jet bridges

Two rooms for mothers inside the terminal

A Service Animal Relief Area (SARA)

All-new baggage handling system, including a security screening area in a secure, non-public location

Access to food and drinks on both sides of the security checkpoint

A rotunda area equipped with Sage Glass, which tints automatically, depending on the angle of the sun

A new area for rental cars just outside the rental car agencies' counters

An all-new LED lighting system and state-of-the-art public address system

The new terminal's cost checked in at about $150 million total. However, the airport commission says that the project was completed on budget and without any debt.

Construction begain on November 7, 2018.

