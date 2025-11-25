A Lafayette mother’s emotional Facebook post describing a violent road rage encounter near Maryview Farm Road has exploded across social media, sparking outrage among locals and an updated response from Lafayette Police.

The woman, known online as Brooke Rochelle, described a chaotic series of events on Monday afternoon that left her bloodied, terrified, and trying to protect her son as she fled what she says became a dangerous chase through nearby neighborhoods.

Her post quickly spread across South Louisiana, with hundreds of comments demanding answers and tagging local officials, news outlets, and law enforcement.

Mother Describes Chaotic Encounter Near Maryview Farm Road

According to Brooke’s account, her husband and her son were walking their bikes in an area many neighbors say lacks sidewalks or safe shoulders when a vehicle sped toward them. When her husband yelled for the driver to slow down, Brooke says the driver stopped, got out, and confronted her family.

Brooke described the situation escalating into hitting, hair-pulling, and damage to her car. She says that when she attempted to leave, the woman pursued her through neighborhoods near Moss Street, with another truck allegedly joining in and a man holding a gun during one of the confrontations.

Brooke remained on the phone with 911 throughout the incident and wrote that her young son was screaming as she was dragged into the roadway.

Lafayette Police: Arrests Were Made And Case Is Still Active

As the post gained traction, Lafayette Police issued a statement clarifying their response and the actions taken on scene. According to LPD, officers were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. Monday after receiving multiple calls describing the disturbance.

Once they arrived, officers separated all individuals, assessed the situation, and identified the primary aggressor.

Police say Caitlyn Despanie was arrested and charged with Simple Battery, and Danieul Francis was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Both were issued Misdemeanor Summonses, which LPD emphasized are formal arrests, even though the individuals are not transported to jail.

Officers also provided medical care to Brooke, shared information about restraining orders, and continued collecting evidence on scene. Body-camera footage has since been uploaded and is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sgt. Robin Green confirmed the department remains fully engaged and that additional arrests or charges may still be forthcoming.

LPD also noted that in fast-moving, high-stress situations, citizens may not be aware of the legal procedures officers must follow, but reiterated their commitment to transparency and thorough investigation.

Residents And Businesses Encouraged To Check Cameras

Brooke confirmed that police have followed up with her and that she is also working to secure additional witness statements and video. Evidence from the surrounding areas could be crucial.

Anyone who lives or works in the following areas is encouraged to review surveillance, doorbell cameras, dashcams, or business footage from Monday, November 24, 2025, between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.:

• Maryview Farm Road

• Moss Street near Guidry’s Uniforms

• Moss Street near The Lunch Box

Police are looking for any footage that may show parts of the confrontation, the chase, or vehicles involved.

LPD encourages anyone with questions about procedures, or anyone with video or information, to reach out directly to speak with an officer or supervisor.