Lafayette Shooting Suspect Found in Houston, Charged with Murder

UPDATE: Lafayette Police believe they have the man responsible for the July 9th homicide that happened on N. Pierce Street.

20-year-old Devin Celestine of Lafayette was picked up by the United States Marshall's Service out of Houston, Texas, on Thursday, July 21st. He has been booked into the Harris County Jail on warrants for one count of Second-Degree Murder and one count of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

Update: 22-year-old Dante Savoy of Lafayette has been identified as the man who was shot over the weekend. The case is being worked as a homicide as Savoy was found shot multiple times and was unable to be saved.

Original Story (July 9, 2022): A person is dead, the victim in a fatal shooting overnight in the 500 block of N. Pierce Street in Lafayette.

Officers say they received the call around 1:42 a.m. and arrived to the scene to find the victim unresponsive after being shot multiple times. LIfe-saving measures by responding officers and an ambulance ride to the hospital were not enough to keep the victim from dying.

Lafayette Police did not reveal the gender of the victim or whether the person was a juvenile or an adult.

No suspects have been named as we await more information. Lafayette Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact us or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

As you can see on the google map, the shooting happened on the north side of Lafayette, not far from the intersection of Willow Street and the Evangeline Thruway. Lafayette Police were in that area less than a week ago investigating a suspicious death-turned-hit-and-run that happened on the Fourth of July. No suspects have been identified in that case either.

