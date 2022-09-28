A week ago, KPEL News reported on an Opelousas man being shot to death. Lafayette Police officers found him clinging to life in the driver's seat of his vehicle as the vehicle sat in the 400 block of Marigold Loop, which is less than a mile from Debaillon Park. The victim - identified as 27-year-old Mikeal James Arvie - died soon after emergency personnel arrived and after officers began rendering aid to him.

On Monday, the suspect wanted in the homicide case turned himself in to the Lafayette Police Department. The 17-year-old juvenile from Lafayette was then booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a juvenile warrant for First Degree Murder.

A party turned violent over the weekend in New Iberia and sheriff's deputies believe they have the young man and the teenagers responsible for what happened.

Late Saturday night, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to gun shots in the area of the 4100 block of Sugar Oaks Road in New Iberia as reports came in that they were fired at a teenager's party. Through social media, deputies were able to identify 18-year-old Jaydin Walker as one of the shooters.

Deputies say another alleged shooter - a 16-year-old juvenile - was positively identified.

Also, a victim of a fight identify another 16-year-old juvenile as one of the people who attacked him.

And, finally, the adult of the home where the party was held - David Dorsey - was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles.

