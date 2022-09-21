Lafayette Police were called out to the 400 block of Marigold Loop just before 9 o'clock Tuesday to find a man who had been injured by multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers found the victim was showing signs of life, and they began to render aid while waiting for medical personnel. Shortly after medical personnel got to the scene the shooting victim was pronounced dead.

Sergeant Robin Green says investigators are working to figure out all of the details surrounding this shooting death. The man was found in the driver's seat of the car when police arrived.

They are asking anyone who might have information to call the department or to call the Lafayette Crime Stoppers line at 337-232-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous. You can also give information anonymously by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device.

Five Mind-Blowing True Crime Documentaries on Netflix