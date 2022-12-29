LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - 2022 was a year for the completion of significant traffic projects in the city of Lafayette.

Kaliste Saloom Road. google street view

Widening of Kaliste Saloom Road

Let's start with the widening of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Road and E. Broussard Road. It has been a night and day difference in traffic flow down that stretch as the roadway has become increasingly popular as more businesses and homes migrate off those roadways.

Ambassador Caffery at Dulles Drive, TSM Photo

Other Projects Involving Ambassador Caffery

Speaking of Ambassador Caffery, the popular stretch that cuts through Lafayette Parish has been involved in multiple projects in 2022. It was a significant part of the Dulles Drive Widening Project, which has made driving for residents in the area much easier but was a pain as resident off Dulles Drive dealt with closures on the roadway and drivers traveling on Ambassador Caffery dealt with lane closures that jammed up traffic throughout the day. Unfortunately, pain sometimes comes with the progress.

New Sound Wall on Ambassador Caffery

Also on Ambassador Caffery, the sound wall that runs along it between Congress Street and Curran Lane was updated and repaired.

Johnston Street at E./W. Broussard Roads, Google street views

J-Turns on Johnson Street

Another major roadway that runs through Lafayette - Johnson Street - has been undergoing significant changes as J-Turns have been installed along the stretch between its intersection with Ambassador Caffery and the Lafayette/Maurice line. The overall project is expected to finish up in 2023.

Where Will the New Roundabouts be Located in Lafayette?

Warren Abadie, Traffic Director with Lafayette Consolidated Government, joined "Acadiana's Morning News" as he helped fill in for Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on "Lafayette Live." He revealed the three intersections in Lafayette Parish that are scheduled to get roundabouts in 2023.

E. Broussard Road at Robley Drive Extension, google street view

Robley Drive Extension at E. Broussard Road

Currently, this is one of the most dangerous intersections in Lafayette. It sits on the line dividing the City of Lafayette and the unincoporated parts of the parish. As someone who used to live in one of the neighborhoods off of the Robley Drive Extension, it is a nightmare trying to make a left turn from Robley onto E. Broussard. I wrote about the issue in February.

Kaliste Saloom Road/E. Broussard Road Roundabout, google street view

E. Broussard Road has benefited from the construction on Kaliste Saloom as the two now share a super roundabout that has helped improve the flow of traffic in the area. E. Broussard sits between two major roadways in Johnston Street and Kaliste Saloom.

E. Broussard at Robley Extension, google maps

That - combined with the fact that there are many neighborhoods built off the Robley Drive extension that goes all the way into Vermilion Parish - lends itself to lots of traffic passing through that intersection. Workers put in a left turning lane on Robley. That helped but it didn't solve the problem. Drivers coming off of Robley being forced to wait long amounts of time as the traffic passing between Johnston and Kaliste Saloom goes whizzing by. Often, it makes for a very stressful situation as the traffic on Robley - and E. Broussard - tends to build up during peak traffic times and drivers begin honking their horns trying to rush other drivers onto E. Broussard so they aren't waiting for an unnecessarily long time.

Well, this intersection is finally getting a roundabout!

W. Broussard Road at Duhon Road

W. Broussard Rd. at Duhon Road, google maps

This is an intersection that jams up very easily. As someone who has driven through this intersection many times, the 4-way stop is just simply not enough to accomodate the traffic flowing through this area anymore.

W. Broussard Rd. at Duhon Road, google street view

When traffic jams up on Johnston Street, many drivers look to this area as a detour and a roundabout would certainly help not only the flow of traffic but the safety of it as well.

Duhon Road at Rue Du Belier

Rue du Belier at Duhon Road, google maps

Last, but not least, the third roundabout scheduled for Lafayette is at this intersection - Duhon Road at Rue Du Belier. It's just down the road from Duhon Road's intersection with W. Broussard Road and is also an area that is in need of better traffic flow.

Rue du Belier at Duhon Road, google street view

Trying to make a left turn from Rue Du Belier on to Duhon Road is very difficult and can be unnecessarily time-consuming.

New Roundabout to Connect Youngsville and Broussard

Speaking of roundabouts, a new two-lane roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of the Youngsville Highway (LA-89) and Fortune Road in Youngsville. Then, a new roadway will be built off of that new roundabout, connecting it to the roundabout already built at the intersection of Fairfield Road and S. Bernard Road in Broussard.

(Current map of the area including the intersection of the Youngsville Highway (LA-89) and Fortune Road & the roundabout at Fairfield Road and S. Bernard Road)

google maps current map of the area, google maps

Below you can see the rendering of what the project will look like when it's completed.

Broussard/Youngsville Connector, Facebook via Mayor Ken Ritter

Also, two existing roundabouts - the roundabout that connects Chemin Metairie and Guillot Road and the roundabout that connects Chemin Metarie and Milton Avenue - will be getting redesigned with additional lanes added to support the increased traffic in the area.

Chemin Metairie and Guillot Road Roundabout, google street view

Roudabout near Rouses, google street view

Also, in the interview with Traffic Director Abadie, he discusses other traffic issues he deals with in Lafayette.

Whether you love them or hate them, more roundabouts are coming to Lafayette Parish.

