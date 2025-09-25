LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — The Lafayette area is losing one Starbucks Coffee location but gaining a brand new location a few minutes down the road.

On Thursday, the coffee chain announced that they were closing around 500 stores across the United States and laying off 900 employees. While an exact number of store closures has not been disclosed yet, the Lafayette area is already seeing the effects of the closures.

Starbucks Confirms Lafayette Closure

Not long after the announcement was made, a customer shared a photo of a note taped to the door of the Starbucks located at 5709 Johnston Street in Lafayette.

The heartfelt note shared by an anonymous patron confirmed that this location would be closed by the end of the week, but shared how grateful they are for the community that was built around the shop over the years.

We know this may be hard to hear—because this isn’t just any store. It’s your coffeehouse, a place woven into your daily rhythm, where memories were made, and where meaningful connections with our partners grew over the years.

Coffee Competition Brewing Nearby

While there was not a specific explanation for the decision to close this particular location, as locals have pointed out, a Dutch Bros Coffee is currently under construction across the street.

With a brand-new Starbucks also being built in the former Wendy's and Burger Time location, and a 7 Brew also nearing the end of its construction, there is quite a bit brewing for the Lafayette coffee scene despite this closure.

Will Starbucks Close Other Lafayette Locations?

At this time, there has not been an official list of locations that will be closing. Only the 5709 Johnston Street location has announced a closure so far, but that may change.

As more information regarding local Starbucks closures becomes available, we will provide updates on this matter in the future.

Letter Announcing Lafayette Starbucks Location Closing

