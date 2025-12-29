LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Ahead of the forecasted freezing temperatures, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), along with the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP), has announced the opening of a warming shelter to help those experiencing homelessness or those without adequate heat.

Where the Warming Shelter Is Located

The warming shelter is located at the Dupuis Recreation Center (1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road in Lafayette) and will open starting at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Warming Shelter Hours and Schedule

The full schedule will look like this:

Monday, December 29 - Opens at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 30 - Closes at 10:00 a.m. for cleaning and resetting

Tuesday, December 30 - Reopens at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 31 - Closes at 8:30 a.m.

To accommodate warming shelter operations, all PARC programming activities at Dupuis Recreation Center are canceled for Monday, December 29, and Tuesday, December 30.

Shelter guests will check out Tuesday morning, following breakfast at 10:00 a.m., and may return for re-entry beginning at 6:00 p.m. The shelter will close on Wednesday morning as temperatures rise above freezing.

Transportation Options to the Shelter

Transportation will be made available from St. Joseph Diner (401 St. John Street) beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 29. Lafayette Transit System fees are being waived on Monday, December 29, and Tuesday, December 30, for those seeking transportation to the warming shelter.

How to Donate and Help Shelter Guests

Anyone wishing to make donations to help shelter operations can do so to the ARCH Share House, located at 211-A Guilbeau Road, between Monday and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Priority needs include towels and washcloths, travel-sized hygiene items (including toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap or shower gel, and deodorant), new packaged underwear, and new or gently used pillows.

Cold Weather Safety Tips for Residents

LCG and OHSEP urge residents to take precautions during freezing conditions and check on vulnerable neighbors.

For more information or real-time alerts, subscribe to LafayetteNOW emergency notifications via www.lafayettela.gov/alert or by texting "Join LFTalert" to 31002.