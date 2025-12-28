Christmas came early for hundreds of workers in north Louisiana after a Minden-based manufacturing company finalized a billion-dollar sale that put a quarter-billion dollars directly into employees’ hands.

Fibrebond, a family-owned company founded in 1982, was acquired this spring by Eaton, a multinational corporation headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. As part of the deal, employees of Fibrebond received bonuses totaling approximately $240 million.

A Rare Bonus Structure in Corporate Sales

According to reporting by The Wall Street Journal, about 15 percent of the company’s sale proceeds were set aside for employees. The bonuses were structured based on length of employment, with the average payout estimated at $443,000, paid over five years as long as employees remain with the company.

Some longtime employees received even more.

“Close to a quarter-billion dollars in employees’ hands felt fair,” former CEO Graham Walker told the Journal.

Sale Price Increased to Protect Employee Payouts

Initially reported as a $1.4 billion transaction, the deal ultimately rose to $1.7 billion to ensure employee bonuses could be fully funded, according to updated reporting from the Shreveport-Bossier Advocate.

Eaton declined to discuss specific financial terms but confirmed the agreement honored Fibrebond’s longstanding commitment to its workforce and the community.

Life-Changing Impact Across North Louisiana

Employees reportedly began receiving bonus payments in June. Since then, workers have used the money to buy homes, pay off debt, cover college tuition, open businesses, travel, and invest in retirement.

“Some spent it on day one, maybe even night number one,” Walker said. “Ultimately, it’s their decision, good or bad.”

Leadership Transition Ahead

Walker confirmed his final day with the company will be Dec. 31 as Eaton officially takes the reins. Despite holding a college degree in history, Walker helped guide the company through decades of growth before overseeing one of the most employee-friendly sales in recent Louisiana business history.