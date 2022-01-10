Lafayette Woman Dies after Being Struck Twice on Carmel Drive

Lafayette Police Sergeant Robin Green says that a woman who was struck on Carmel Drive has now succumbed to her injuries. The woman was on Carmel near its intersection with Pinhook, and she was trying to cross the street.

According to Green, 30-year-old Shantel Simpson of Lafayette was walking alongside the 1200 block of Carmel Drive, Friday, January 7, when she was hit by a northbound vehicle. The impact of being hit propelled Simpson into the southbound lane of the road where she was struck again.

Carmel Drive near Pinhook Google Maps loading...

Detectives say the crash happened at around 6:11 Friday night, and they are still investigating this fatal crash.

