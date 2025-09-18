(KPEL News) - A tragedy unfolded on North University in Lafayette Wednesday night as a person walking in the 900 block of the roadway was struck by a vehicle. Lafayette officials say the driver then fled.

Officials say the female victim has been identified as Jasmine Lasalle.

What's Known About What Happened at North University on Wednesday Night

According to Detective Ken Handy with the Lafayette Police Department, the scene began to play out Wednesday night at around 11:30 when the accident happened.

Officers with the Traffic Section of the Lafayette Police Department immediately started to investigate details of the crash and fatality.

Handy says, according to the preliminary investigation from officials, the driver was driving in the northbound outside lane of North University when he hit the person.

Police officials say that after hitting the victim, the person they believe is responsible for the death fled the scene of the crash.

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck in Hit-and-Run

The victim was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead due to the severity of the injuries.

Louisiana State Police Assist in Vehicle Seizure

As the investigation continued, the Louisiana State Police obtained details about the vehicle's registration.

They proceeded to the address on the registration, where they found the vehicle and the person they believed was driving at the time of the fatal situation.

They were able to get a search warrant for the vehicle, and it was seized by law enforcement.

Lafayette Police investigators brought the driver to the Lafayette Police Department, where the person submitted a voluntary breath sample.

Who Was Arrested?

According to Handy, Lafayette Police Department officers arrested 53-year-old Travis Guillot of Arnaudville.

What Charges the Suspect Faces After Arrest

Guillot was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Felony Hit and run

Obscuring Windshield

Prohibited Windows

Handy says the crash continues to be under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department's Traffic Unit.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.