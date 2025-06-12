Lafayette residents are being asked to stay alert as law enforcement agencies search for a woman wanted on a felony burglary charge who may currently be in the area.

According to Crime Stoppers, 37-year-old Branissa Stroud is wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi in connection with a June 9 commercial vehicle burglary.

Officials believe Stroud could be staying in or around Lafayette, Louisiana, and are asking the public for help.

Crime Stoppers Offering Cash Reward for Tips

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information on Stroud’s whereabouts to come forward.

Tipsters who provide information that leads to her arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted in several ways:

Call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477)

Dial **TIPS (**8477) from a mobile device

(**8477) from a mobile device Submit through the P3 Tips Mobile App

“Branissa, it’s time to turn yourself in,” read a statement from Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, who also shared the alert on Facebook.

Still On the Run

At the time of this post (Jun 12), Branissa Stroud has not turned herself in and continues to evade law enforcement. She is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but police stress the importance of locating her to resolve the active warrant.

If you believe you’ve seen her or have any information, authorities urge you not to approach her, but to report what you know through official Crime Stoppers channels.