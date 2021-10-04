Lafayette’s Dustin Poirier Confirms UFC Title Fight for December

By the end of this year, Lafayette's Dustin Poirier will have his chance to become an undisputed UFC champion. ESPN is confirming that the Lafayette native will take on Charles Oliveira for the lightweight championship at UFC 269 on December 11th.

With those words, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Poirier confirmed the fight on his social media accounts last night. Poirier had been hinting around for several weeks that an "announcement" was coming. Last night, the announcement came and was confirmed.

Those who follow UFC would have to agree that this has been one incredible year for the Louisiana native Poirier. He started the year by knocking out Connor McGregor in January at UFC 257. Another Louisiana UFC superstar Daniel Cormier had the reaction of the century when Poirier KO'd McGregor.

Poirier then bested McGregor again in July. That fight ended in a TKO as McGregor suffered a serious leg injury during the opening moments of the bout. There was also a lot of trash talk from McGregor about Poirier's wife, too.

The December 11th title match will mark Poiriers second attempt to capture an undisputed UFC championship. Poirier challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship back in September of 2019. However, Poirier was defeated via submission in that bout.

Just to be clear Poirier has held an interim UFC championship title but has never held an undisputed title.

Meanwhile, Oliveira captured the UFC back in May when he knocked out Michael Chandler to take the vacant title. Oliveria, who fights out of Brazil has won his last night fights in a row.