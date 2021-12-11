Lafayette’s Dustin Poirier Looking to Become Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the UFC

It is finally time for Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier to step in the octagon for his shot at the undisputed lightweight title of the UFC. The Lafayette Legend will face the current champion, Charles Oliveira, in hopes of reaching his ultimate goal.

Carmen Mandato

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira have both been fighting in the UFC for the past decade, but on Saturday, December 11, 2021 - the two meet in Las Vegas with only one walking away as the undisputed lightweight champion.

See the moment Poirier weighed-in via @ufc on Twitter below.

Poirier appears to be in tip-top shape, as he always is when it comes time to enter the octagon. 'The Diamond' has been through fight-camp so many times in his career and it seems like he only comes out looking better and better with every contest.

Oliveira also looked great at weigh-ins, as he always does. See both of the fighters step onto the scale via @MMAjunkie below.

Yes, Poirier will have to take the belt from the Brazilian if he wants to be named the undisputed lightweight champion. It won't be an easy task, as Oliveira has long showcased his finishing-prowess thanks to his expertise in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The black belt will not hold anything back as Poirier will certainly look to dominate on the feet with his incredible boxing experience.

Carmen Mandato

The two fighters faced-off nose-to-nose at the UFC 269 press conference, but it was all respect between the veterans. Poirier and Oliveira know how much work and effort has been put in to prepare for this title fight, but only one man can leave the octagon as the champion.

Carmen Mandato

After the UFC 269 press conference, Poirier was sure to share his signature hot sauce with some fans in the crowd before embracing his family.

Yes, Poirier has made sure to keep it spicy while going through the media-circus that leads up to a UFC fight. The Lafayette Legend has made it clear throughout his past few contests that he does not really enjoy any part of the process that leads up to a fight - until it is time to square up in the octagon. That is where Poirier shines.

Carmen Mandato

The folks out in Vegas have Poirier as the betting-favorite, but the line is moving ever-so slightly towards the title fight being a pick 'em.

Poirier went into the last McGregor fight as the betting favorite and those who rode with 'The Diamond' were certainly happy with the outcome. But, when it comes to a shot at the undisputed lightweight title, all bets are off.

The two veteran fighters have had such a long and storied career. The mutual respect between Poirier and Oliveira has been clear, but you know that each of them are ready to go to war in order to have the belt slapped around their waste at the end of the contest.

Stacy Revere, Getty Images

For me, this fight is a culmination of the mountain Poirier has been climbing his entire career. While his bouts with Conor McGregor may have brought about more media attention and general hype, this fight for the undisputed lightweight title is what 'The Diamond' has been looking towards all along.

Stay hydrated, folks, and prepare to cheer on 'The Diamond' as he represents Acadiana in his chance to become the champion!