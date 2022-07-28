Dustin Poirier has made Lafayette and the Acadiana area proud time and time again as he not only made his ascent to national fighting prominence in the UFC but has become an athlete known for giving back.

It's his heart for helping others - especially the children in his home area of Lafayette - that has made his career even more enjoyable to watch and has endeared him to many people outside of the Acadiana area.

Poirier has won the Fighting Spirit of the Year at the "World MMA Awards" for his good work done in the community through his "Good Fight Foundation." According to the Foundation's website, The Good Fight has raised thousands of dollars for initiatives including fallen LPD officer Michael Middlebrook, local Acadian Middle School and a playground for disabled children. With every punch that he's landed in getting past Conor McGregor, he's used it to continue raising needed money for the community.

“I am a fighter," says Poirier on the Foundation's website. "It’s what I do. Now I want to fight the good fight for those who can't.”

Well, the Good Fight Foundation is doing it again, this time with a back to school supply drive!

Poirier and his team will be providing backpacks filled with school supplies for families in need. Pick up will be Thursday, August 4th from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Service Chevrolet Cadillac on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Last year, the drive was over in less than two hours. So, this will be on a first come, first serve basis.

And, Deano's Pizza will be teaming up with Poirier, handing out pizza by the slice to go with each backpack.

"Dustin and Jolie (Dustin's wife) love giving back to the community and we are happy to be able to put on this event again this year," says Karen Metcalf, wife of Deano's owner Tim Metcalf.

In Lafayette Parish, school officially starts back up on August 11th.

