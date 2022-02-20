When you ask cooks in Lafayette and Acadiana how to get the best-tasting gumbo, most will tell you the key to a good gumbo is the stirring power you put into a homemade roux. But every now and then, to save a little time, you might find using an instant roux works almost as well.

We asked Facebook users in Acadiana to name their favorite instant roux. An instant roux can come ready to use in a jar or powder, we found most Cajun cooks prefer roux from a jar over the powered version.

About ten different brands were mentioned in total, including the numerous "the one I make at my house" answers. We found one big name at the top of the list, in second place an instant roux that's made in Ville Platte, Louisiana and a tie for the 4th place spot by two not-so-big names.

Lafayette's Top 5 Best Roux from a Jar

(#5) Cindy's Almost Famous Roux

Cindy's Almost Famous Roux

Cindy Maraist Gioe, originally from Morgan City, learned how to make a roux from watching her father, Buzzy Maraist. Cindy says, "His roux was the perfect color and this is when my passion for cooking began." Cindy feels the "presence of my daddy" in every batch of Cindy's Almost Famous Roux.

Cindy's Almost Famous 100%. - Brenda Romero

Cindy's Almost Famous Roux is a nice start to any gumbo. You can find it in about 20 retailers across south Louisiana.

(#4 Tie) Skinny Roux

Skinny Roux

How do they do it? "Skinny" roux? It's a miracle in a jar! Skinny Roux is gluten-free, vegan, keto, paleo and whole30 friendly. It's also grain-free and dairy-free. So what's in the jar, air? Not air, just total deliciousness. Skinny roux is made using avocado oil and almond flour. You'll love it!

Made a gumbo to try it out and ohhh mmm geeee...so flippin' good. -Alicia Prejean

Based in Lafayette, Skinny Roux can be found in retail outlets all over Louisiana.

(#4 Tie) Fremin's Dark Roux

Fremin's

Fremin's Food & Furniture's homemade Fremin's Dark Roux is nothing short of amazing. Only in New Iberia could you buy a cucumber, rice, roux in a jar and a recliner all under one roof. For year's they've been saying, "You've Got A Friend at Fremin's". Do you know what else you've got at Fremiin's? Really good roux in a jar!

Fremin's has a good roux! -Shannon Gonsoulin!

Fremin's is located at 603 W Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia LA 70560. Call (337) 365-6657.

(#3) Richard's Cajun Style Roux

Richard's

We enter the Top 3 with a name that is synonymous with Cajun culture, Richard's. "As Cajun As It Comes", and they mean it. Richard's Cajun Style Roux is a big taste inside one little jar. If you like your roux dark brown, Richard's Cajun Style Roux is the one for you.

Richard's hands down. -Elaine Daigle

Richard's products can be found in retailers throughout Louisiana. Click here for a retailer near you.

(#2) Kary's Roux

Kary's Roux

The tradition of Kary's Roux started back in 1975 in Ville Platte, Louisiana. Today, Kary's traditional dark roux is still made with flour and oil and cooked slowly like a roux should be cooked. Kary's Roux makes cooking a delicious gumbo easy. If you can boil water...you can make gumbo with Kary's Roux.

I've started using Kary's. It's smooth and not such an overbearing roux taste. -Brandi Louviere

Kary's is located at 214 S.E. Railroad, Ville Platte, LA 70586. To find a retailer near you, click store locator.

(#1) Savoie's Old Fashioned Dark Roux

Savoie's

Taking the top position in our quest for Lafayette's Top 5 Roux From a Jar is Savoie's Old Fashioned Dark Roux. Folks in Acadiana swear by it. They say it's hard to tell it's from a jar. If you want your gumbo good, start with Savoie's Old Fashioned Dark Roux. For over 60 years Savoie's has been a staple in Acadiana and the world.

Savoie's dark. If you cook it long enough you can't tell it's not made from scratch. -Cathy Duhon

Savoie's Old Fashioned Dark Roux is available wherever seasonings are sold. Find store locations and recipes.

Congratulations to all the fine brands that made our list of Lafayette's Top 5 Roux From a Jar. Remember to shop Cajun and local.