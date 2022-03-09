Lake Charles&#8217; CyPhaCon 2022 Welcomes Star Trek Star

Lake Charles’ CyPhaCon 2022 Welcomes Star Trek Star

Getty Image Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Delivered by Online USA
Get our free mobile app

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, will be back in Downtown Shreveport this August. But if you need a comic con fix before that, we've got good news for you. CyPhaCon is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center this April. It's a 3-day event, that is a combination of Anime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and gaming. This year's CyPhaCon is set for April 1st-3rd, 2022. You can find show details and ticket info here.

CyPhaCon has been running since 2011, and has featured celebrity guests like Julian Glover, Sonny Strait, Chuck Huber, Tony Amendola, Monica Rial, Robert Axelrod, and many more. This year will be their 10th anniversary show (after missing some time due to COVID), and it's setting up to be a big one.

One of the guests CyPhaCon is bringing in for this anniversary show is Star Trek star Tim Russ.

CyPhaCon posted this about Russ on their Facebook page:

"As an actor, Mr. Russ has worked in a cross section of feature film and television, including “KARMA,” “5TH PASSENGER,” “LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD,” “SPACEBALLS,” series regular roles on “THE HIGHWAYMAN,” “THE PEOPLE NEXT DOOR,” “STAR TREK-VOYAGER,” “SAMANTHA WHO,” and “iCARLY.” He has also appeared in numerous stage plays including the original Los Angeles premier of “DREAMGIRLS.”

Mentioned in there was Spaceballs, which is actually a role that Russ is pretty well known for, even if not by name. Check this out...

Yup, that classic scene is Tim Russ, the one delivering the iconic line. So in addition to Star Trek, he's got a memorable part in one of the greatest lines in a sci-fi parody ever.

Now you can meet Tim Russ, just a short drive from the Shreveport-Bossier area. You can find show details and ticket info here for this year's CyPhaCon.

Comic Book Movie Stars Who Have Worked In Shreveport

We utilized IMDB's filming location database to help put this together. However there is one movie listed there that we didn't include. IMDB lists X-Men Origins: Wolverine on their Shreveport list, but we struggled to find citing for this. So we just left it off. Some of these stars weren't in comic book "movies" specifically.

But we counted the Netflix Marvel shows, and MCU Disney+ shows as well.

We also added in an odd option...pro wrestlers. Pro wrestling has been a big deal in the Shreveport area for a long time, so we're going to include the wrestlers who've worked in the Shreveport area, and went on to comic book movie fame.
Categories: Local News, Movies, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top