Lake Charles’ CyPhaCon 2022 Welcomes Star Trek Star

Get our free mobile app

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, will be back in Downtown Shreveport this August. But if you need a comic con fix before that, we've got good news for you. CyPhaCon is returning to the Lake Charles Civic Center this April. It's a 3-day event, that is a combination of Anime, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and gaming. This year's CyPhaCon is set for April 1st-3rd, 2022. You can find show details and ticket info here.

CyPhaCon has been running since 2011, and has featured celebrity guests like Julian Glover, Sonny Strait, Chuck Huber, Tony Amendola, Monica Rial, Robert Axelrod, and many more. This year will be their 10th anniversary show (after missing some time due to COVID), and it's setting up to be a big one.

One of the guests CyPhaCon is bringing in for this anniversary show is Star Trek star Tim Russ.

CyPhaCon posted this about Russ on their Facebook page:

"As an actor, Mr. Russ has worked in a cross section of feature film and television, including “KARMA,” “5TH PASSENGER,” “LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD,” “SPACEBALLS,” series regular roles on “THE HIGHWAYMAN,” “THE PEOPLE NEXT DOOR,” “STAR TREK-VOYAGER,” “SAMANTHA WHO,” and “iCARLY.” He has also appeared in numerous stage plays including the original Los Angeles premier of “DREAMGIRLS.”

Mentioned in there was Spaceballs, which is actually a role that Russ is pretty well known for, even if not by name. Check this out...

Yup, that classic scene is Tim Russ, the one delivering the iconic line. So in addition to Star Trek, he's got a memorable part in one of the greatest lines in a sci-fi parody ever.

Now you can meet Tim Russ, just a short drive from the Shreveport-Bossier area. You can find show details and ticket info here for this year's CyPhaCon.