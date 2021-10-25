Lake Charles Flea Fest Dates Announced for November

The biggest flea market event is back in Lake Charles and just in time for the holiday season. Get almost all of your shopping done for the holidays under one roof. From arts and crafts, handmade items, collectible items, antiques, furniture, jewelry, candles, to just about anything else you could imagine! Like a camping coffee pot, I just HAD to have a few years ago!

The entire event is under the covered arena of the Burton Coliseum so it not only offers shade from the sun, but it keeps you out of all of the elements that might keep you from finding that one piece you've always wanted.

The event happens twice a year, and it will be back this November on November 13 and 14. Tickets are only $5 per person, and doors open at 9:00 am. Both days, the fest will close at 5:00 pm, so you're going to want to get there as early as possible to catch all of the deals that the hundreds of vendors have to offer.

For more information or vendor information, you can go to their WEBSITE or their Facebook Page.