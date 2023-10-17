LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - For anyone who has driven through Ambassador Caffery Parkway at its intersection with Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, you know how constant busy traffic is in this area that is booming with current and future businesses.

Well, construction designed to address the traffic and future development readiness concerns has begun as Lafayette Consolidated Government workers are extending Lake Farm Road from Kaliste Saloom to Settlers Trace Boulevard.

During this first phase of construction, LCG officials say the new road will provide the following:

Enhance Accessibility

Provide an Alternative Route

Alleviate Traffic on Kaliste Saloom and Ambassador Caffery

Pave the Way for Future Development

Local officials say the construction won't affect travel on Settlers Trace during the holiday shopping season between Black Friday and after the new year. Phase 1 is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Phase 2 will extend the road from Frem Boustany Drive to Verot School Road. This is expected to start late next year.

Louisiana DOTD Focusing on Making Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette Parish Safer

Beginning on Wednesday, October 18th, DOTD crews will begin a $525,350.00 project to make median improvements on Ambassador Caffery from its intersection with the Youngsville Highway to .5-mile east of its intersection in Lafayette Parish. Crews are estimated to complete the project in December of 2023 as WORK WILL HAPPEN DURING THE DAYTIME HOURS .

Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be intermittent lane closures so drivers should expect delays.

Meanwhile, DOTD crews will also be widening that same stretch of Ambassador Caffery, along with pavement patching, from Wednesday to Monday, October 23rd. Lane closures will happenduring the following days/times:

Weeknights (Wednesday through Thursday) from 7:00 p.m. till 6:30 a.m. the following morning

Weekends (Friday at 7:00 p.m. continuously through 6:30 a.m. the following Monday)

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

Rue Des Etoiles Bridge in Lafayette Closes for Nine Months

A full bridge replacement has begun at the Rue Des Etoiles Bridge as LCG crews say it will take approximately nine months to complete.

According to LCG officials, the bridge was built in 1970 as a 3-span timber bridge with a 3-span.concrete bridge to include concrete piles, guardrails, and asphalt widening. The channel will also be lined with revetment to protect the bridge and the channel slopes.