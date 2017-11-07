Lane Closure Scheduled For US Highway 190

One lane of US Highway 190 will be closed for some work tonight.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that a crew will close the westbound lane of Highway 190 in St. Landry Parish for some bridge work.

That one lane of the roadway will be closed over the Krotz Springs bridge starting at 11 o'clock tonight going through 5 o'clock Wednesday morning because of the work.

DOTD crews remind drivers there are other roads they can use to get where they are going including taking I-49 southbound to I-10 to go either east or west or using the local Louisiana highways of highway 77, highway 411 and/or highway 415.