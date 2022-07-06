Large School of Sharks Spotted off Coast of Gulf Shores [VIDEO]

This may discourage some from wanting to enter the water this summer.

Drone footage over the Gulf of Mexico reportedly caught this massive school of sharks near the Orange Beach/Gulf Shores area.

Facebook user Patsy McKenzie says in her viral post that this drone footage of the sharks was shot near the Caribe and Cobalt Restaurant on July 3, 2022.

As you can see here, many of those in the water were unaware of what was lurking, but to see this many sharks in one defined area is shocking.

Disclaimer, yes we already know that these sharks, like all sharks, are in their natural habitat here.

I share this with you to remind you to always be aware of your surroundings while out in the water.

We have seen a number of reports of sharks near the shore this summer. Be safe.