Reports say that a Florida Sheriff's office has alerted swimmers to use caution as video shows hundreds of sharks swimming in the Gulf of Mexico. Authorities are once again urging beachgoers to use caution this summer, with this video of sharks swimming just off of the shores as a reminder of the creatures living in the water.

According to reports, a department aviation unit captured the video of the hundreds of sharks swimming not far from shore in the Gulf of Mexico.

The video was shared by Pasco County officials as a warning to beachgoers who are beginning to travel to Florida beaches.

While the local officials did not specify which type of sharks were featured in the video, reports add that Blacktip sharks have been known to frequent the Tampa area in recent years. The report adds that although none were fatal, there have been 23 Blacktip shark attacks recorded in this area since 2006.

See the full video shared to Facebook by WDSU News below.

