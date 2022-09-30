LCA Knights Tame Avoyelles Mustangs in Final Non-District Contest

The Avoyelles Mustangs are a team unlike any other on Lafayette Christian Academy’s schedule.

From a Wing-T offense that is successfully run by only a few teams in high school football to a coach who has an unconventional style that never allows him to punt and always goes for the onside kick, the Mustangs from Moreauville do things differently than everyone else. The Knights were tested in a new way on Friday night but they passed with flying colors on their way to a 49-28 victory.

After recovering the Mustangs onside kick to start the game, LCA marched 51 yards down the field as Luke Aragona capped off a less than two minute drive to give the Knights the early 7-0 lead.

Then, after stopping the Mustangs on four straight plays, LCA’s offense took over at the Mustang 25-yard line and JuJuan Johnson ran it in from four yards out to increase the Knight lead to 14-0.

Then, the Mustang offense began to show why it’s so tough to stop. They took the ball from inside their own 20-yard line and went on a methodical 21-play drive that ate up nearly 11 minutes of game time and capped off the drive with a Josh Williams 6-yard TD run. Ok the drive, the Mustangs converted on three 3rd downs and two 4th downs. The 2-point conversion try was unsuccessful as Avoyelles cut into the LCA lead 14-6.

After recovering another onside kick, it only took the Knights around 25 seconds to get into the end zone as Alonzo Ryes took a swing pass from Johnson 34 yards to pay dirt and LCA increased its lead back to two touchdowns.

But the Mustangs answered once again. Starting from their own 13-yard line, Avoyelles converted on a 4th down as Nick Casugay threw it to Decareyun Simpson to cut the lead to 21-12.

Then LCA answered back as Jalen Noel scored the first of two touchdowns on the night, this one from 1 yard out as the Knights went up 28-12 at the half.

Then, after Avoyelles offense came back out onto the field to start the second half, safety Cooper Martin made a huge play as he stripped Simpson of the ball and took it 34 yards to the end zone and LCA grew its lead to 35-12.

Johnson then scored his second rushing touchdown of the night as LCA grabbed its largest lead of the game at 42-12, capping off a dominating 3rd Quarter.

The two teams then traded scores the rest of the way while Carlos Bazert punched it in from 1 yard out - then caught the ensuing two-point conversion - and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass. Bazert’s scoring plays were sandwiched around Noel’s second rushing touchdown of the night.

Up next for LCA is the opening of district play as they play host to the Northside High Vikings. You can catch all of the action on Classic Rock 105.1 FM KFTE with Ian Auzenne and Brandon Comeaux on the call.