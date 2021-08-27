LCG Gives Tips on How to Properly Discard Storm Debris

With Hurricane Ida barreling for the southeastern coast of Louisiana, residents are making final preparations for severe winds and possible flooding.

We all know what we could possibly be in store for here in Acadiana. And after the storm is where the real work begins as many of us will be picking up debris and trash left behind by Ida.

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Environmental Quality Department wants citizens and business owners to know the importance of separating damaged items by category before placing them on the curbside.

Properly separating debris will ensure it will be transferred to the appropriate landfill.

"We have to be aware of hazardous items potentially contaminating other waste. By correctly separating storm-related debris, it helps pick up happen in a more timely matter," LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.

Here are debris removal guidelines provided by LCG separated into the following categories. (Do not place items in bags):

Electronics

Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player

Large Appliances

Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher

Hazardous Waste

Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas

Vegatative Debris

Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants

Construction Debris

Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing

Household Garbage

Bagged garbage, food, paper, packaging

Debris Placement Guidelines

Place debris curbside

Do not place near or on trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters or utilities

Debris should not block roadway

Debris placed on the sidewalk will not be picked up

Secure appliance doors