LCG Gives Tips on How to Properly Discard Storm Debris
With Hurricane Ida barreling for the southeastern coast of Louisiana, residents are making final preparations for severe winds and possible flooding.
We all know what we could possibly be in store for here in Acadiana. And after the storm is where the real work begins as many of us will be picking up debris and trash left behind by Ida.
Lafayette Consolidated Government's Environmental Quality Department wants citizens and business owners to know the importance of separating damaged items by category before placing them on the curbside.
Properly separating debris will ensure it will be transferred to the appropriate landfill.
"We have to be aware of hazardous items potentially contaminating other waste. By correctly separating storm-related debris, it helps pick up happen in a more timely matter," LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.
Here are debris removal guidelines provided by LCG separated into the following categories. (Do not place items in bags):
Electronics
Television, computer, stereo, phone, DVD player
Large Appliances
Refrigerator, washer/dryer, air conditioner, stove, water heater, dishwasher
Hazardous Waste
Oil, battery, pesticide, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas
Vegatative Debris
Tree branches, leaves, logs, plants
Construction Debris
Building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing
Household Garbage
Bagged garbage, food, paper, packaging
Debris Placement Guidelines
- Place debris curbside
- Do not place near or on trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters or utilities
- Debris should not block roadway
- Debris placed on the sidewalk will not be picked up
- Secure appliance doors