Residents Concerned with Trash Overflowing from Lafayette Apartment Complex Dumpster

Residents at a Lafayette apartment complex are making a stink about their terrible trash problem.

A Facebook post in the local community group Whatz Goin On In Acadiana showed piles of trash outside of a dumpster, reportedly at the Willow Park apartment complex. According to News 10, tenants reached out to the station late Sunday pleading for help on the issue.

Images that were taken at the Willow Park Apartment complex, located at 1408 West Willow, show bags of trash that tenants say are "unsafe" and "unsanitary."

News 10 says they contacted Willow Park apartment complex yesterday evening, but their offices were closed. Still, tenants are fed up saying they can smell the trash from their homes, and some say the stench is making them sick. What's worse is that kids are also affected by the garbage situation.

They (management) ought to be ashamed. They have so many children who live here and have to walk near that filth.

Residents of Willow Park are hoping that management can get on top of what seems to be a recurring issue as some say they don't have the financial means to just pick up and leave to remove themselves from the horrendous garbage situation. One resident told News 10 that she contacted the company that handles trash for the apartment complex and was told that they "could not discuss any business-related matters."

Comments on the Facebook post featured some who said this is not the first time this apartment complex has dealt with this issue. One person blamed others who would shove items in to the dumpster that were too large, forcing others to leave trash around the bin.

Others say the complex needs more dumpsters to handle the waste from residents who live there.

Someone suggested reaching out to Lafayette Consolidated Government over the issue, which prompted a quick response.

Hopefully, the management company and the trash collection service can find a solution to the issue sooner than later.