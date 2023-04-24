LEAP Testing Kicks Off This Week In Louisiana

Schools all across Shreveport and Bossier City are gearing up for a very big week. In fact, we are headed into one of the most important weeks of the year for Louisiana students and schools. LEAP testing kicks off on Wednesday and will continue for at least a week.

The LEAP tests will be administered in grades 3rd- 8th. The tests will all be computer based testing (CBT) this year.

What grades do leap testing in Louisiana? Louisiana Educational Assessment Program (LEAP) – Students in grades 3-8, and 11, are tested annually to measure proficiency in English language arts, math, science, and social studies.

Is Leap testing mandatory in Louisiana? Federal law and state policy require that schools test all students who are enrolled except for students who are too medically fragile to test. A parent can notify the school in writing that their child does not have permission to participate in LEAP testing, but the school will be penalized for nonparticipation.

When Will LEAP Scores Be Complete? Schools across Louisiana will get individual student results by the end of July. Each school system will decide how to share this information with parents.

Teachers have been preparing students for LEAP testing for much of this semester. School performance score are directly related to how students do on the LEAP tests.