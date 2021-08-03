Legendary LSU Coach Skip Bertman Tests Positive for COVID

Just when we thought we were moving forward, it seems like we are taking a step back. As Louisiana is experiencing another surge in coronavirus cases, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate for all citizens in our state on Monday. It's disappointing, for sure. And we are continuing to see cases of people who were actually vaccinated for COVID, and have gotten the virus. Honestly, it's not the norm, but is still pretty scary. Especially for those of us who are trying to do the right thing, and protect ourselves, our families, and our friends.

And one of those people who has been vaccinated, but has tested positive for COVID is an LSU icon. The legendary Skip Bertman and his wife Sandy have both tested positive for coronavirus, despite being one of the first to actually get the vaccine in January. At the time the 83-year-old former LSU baseball coach and athletic director told WBRZ in Baton Rouge "It's easy, it's safe, and I can't imagine anybody not getting the shot."

One of the daughters of the couple told the Advocate they are experiencing mild symptoms, and are expected to make a full recovery. She also told the newspaper, via WBRZ "I don't know if my dad wasn't vaccinated he could've survived COVID." We are sending out our very best wishes to Coach Bertman and his wife for a speedy recovery. Go Tigers!