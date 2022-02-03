St. Landry Parish narcotics agents have arrested two brothers from Opelousas after executing a search warrant at their home according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Public Information Officer, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says that agents had a search warrant to search the home at 1796 Louisiana Highway 749 in Opelousas where they recovered the following:

Around 9.9 pounds of synthetic marijuana, valued at around $48,000

3,000 dollars cash

Twelve firearms including five handguns, two shotguns, one Mac-10, and four assault rifles

One medicine bottle containing a clear liquid labeled as Cetrizine (Schedule IV Narcotic)

291.4 grams of high-grade marijuana, valued at around $2,700

10 Oxycodone pills

Dangello Perrodin Photo courtesy of St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Agents arrested brothers, Dwight Perrodin and Dangello Perrodin. Dangello's bond was set at $80,500 after he was booked on the following charges:

Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Twelve counts of Illegal Possession of a Firewarm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law-Drug Free Zone

Illegal Handling of a Machine Gun

Dwight Perrodin Photo courtesy of Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office

Dwight's bond was set at $89,000 after he was booked on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance

Thirteen counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance

Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

Traffic Offenses

Thibodeaux adds that the home was within 190 feet of a daycare.

