Lengthy Investigation Leads to Drug Bust & Opelousas Brothers Arrests
St. Landry Parish narcotics agents have arrested two brothers from Opelousas after executing a search warrant at their home according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.
Public Information Officer, Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says that agents had a search warrant to search the home at 1796 Louisiana Highway 749 in Opelousas where they recovered the following:
- Around 9.9 pounds of synthetic marijuana, valued at around $48,000
- 3,000 dollars cash
- Twelve firearms including five handguns, two shotguns, one Mac-10, and four assault rifles
- One medicine bottle containing a clear liquid labeled as Cetrizine (Schedule IV Narcotic)
- 291.4 grams of high-grade marijuana, valued at around $2,700
- 10 Oxycodone pills
Agents arrested brothers, Dwight Perrodin and Dangello Perrodin. Dangello's bond was set at $80,500 after he was booked on the following charges:
- Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Twelve counts of Illegal Possession of a Firewarm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- Violation of Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Law-Drug Free Zone
- Illegal Handling of a Machine Gun
Dwight's bond was set at $89,000 after he was booked on the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Thirteen counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Illegal Carrying of a Weapon
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses
- Traffic Offenses
Thibodeaux adds that the home was within 190 feet of a daycare.
