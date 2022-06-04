Life Sentence for Shreveport Cop Killer

Shreveport police officer Chateri Payne is headed to prison for life. The man found guilty of gunning downpolice officer Chateri Payne is headed to prison for life.

29-year-old Tre’Veon Demarcus Anderson of Shreveport was sentenced by District Judge John Mosely Jr. to life imprisonment without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence in connection with the January 9, 2019 second-degree murder of Payne. He was also sentenced to 30 years, for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Judge Mosely imposed the sentences to run consecutively, or on top of the life sentence.

Anderson was convicted in April on charges of of planning and carrying out the murder of 22-year-old Officer Payne who was the mother of his child. She was killed as she was getting ready to leave to report for her overnight patrol shift. Anderson and a co-defendant, Lawrence Pierre II, exchanged text messages concerning Officer Payne's schedule on the night of the murder. This brutal killing happened outside the home she shared with Anderson on Midway Avenue. Payne's 2-year-old daughter was inside the home at the time of the murder.

Payne's mother, Lakeitha Nash-Hudson told the judge how this crime impacted her family.

This has destroyed our family. It will never be the same. To the world she was Officer Payne, but to me she was Lyse. We are mourning Lyse and it all seems so unfair. I talked to her every day and I can’t just call her. Still I pick up the phone to call her even though I know she won’t answer.

Nash-Hudson also told the judge:

Her baby girl graduated kindergarten last week and her mommy wasn’t there. It’s so unfair to her. She tries to hold on to the memories that she has of her mom. She was my first child, my love, still is and regardless she’ll always be my love. I lost my child but her baby lost her mom, her dad, and even her grandmother because now her grandmother has had to become mom.

Payne was in the process of ending her relationship with Anderson at the time of this murder.

Another man accused of being involved in the murder, Glenn Frierson was acquitted of all charges. Pierre pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on April 4 and was sentenced to life in prison.

