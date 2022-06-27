Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier says that no houses were burned, but a shed did take the brunt of a fire that happened Sunday night. He says several people say that many lightning strikes were seen in the area right before the fire happened.

He says they were called out at around 9:30 to the 200 block of Rue Decembre to deal with a fire at one of the structures on the property.

There, firefighters found lots of smoke and fire coming from a workshop. Thankfully, firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control. The workshop was a twenty-foot by thirty-foot building.

Sonnier says they do believe lightening is the reason for the fire and Sonnier had the following to say,

Confirmation was made, through the National Weather Service, that multiple cloud-to-ground lightning strikes occurred at the location minutes before fire officials received the dispatch.

The fire was ruled an accident. While they can't say for sure it was lightning, they are relatively sure.

Scott Fire Department was helped by both the Carencro and Duson Fire Departments.