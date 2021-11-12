There is some sad news out of the City of Scott as fire investigators say that a manufactured home in the 200 block of Haven Loop was intentionally set on fire.

As far as battling the blaze, Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier says they were called out around 1:30 yesterday afternoon to see billowing smoke billowing from this home. Thankfully, no one was injured during the fire.

According to Chief Sonnier says that the home was completely destroyed by this fire, and the person who was living there is now homeless. Sonnier says, as a result of the fire, the occupant of the home was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Firefighters from Scott made quick work of bringing this blaze under control and making sure that it was completely out. Additionally, no one who was fighting the fire was injured while battling the blaze. Sonnier also says no civilians surrounding the home were injured.

Assistance in fighting yesterday's fire came from both the Duson and Carencro Fire Departments.

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love

Louisiana: Something Great to Talk About

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

Acadiana Snow Day; A Review In Pictures

Ten Tips To Reach Your Goals

Flowers That You See In Winter In Louisiana

Christmas Blunders That Happen To Everyone