18-Wheeler Fire at Love’s in Duson Takes 3 Different Fire Departments

A Monday morning blaze at Love's Travel Center in Duson, La., challenged firefighters when an 18-wheeler carrying a full load of furniture caught fire.

The 53-foot trailer loaded with furniture was totally destroyed when it caught fire in the parking lot of Love's Travel Center. Duson firefighters were called in to put out the fire but needed assistance because of the intensity of the blaze.

According to KATC TV 3, Duson Chief Coby Duhon called in the Scott and Carencro Fire Departments to help as more firefighters were needed as well as more water.

Firefighters cut through the sides of the trailer to remove the burning furniture. Luckily, the driver was able to disconnect the trailer and the truck was spared.

No one was injured in the fire thanks to the quick, professional response and hard work of the Duson, Scott and Carencro Fire Department's first responders.