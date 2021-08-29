List of Hurricanes that Have Hit Louisiana by Date, Strength and Deaths

Louisiana has had its fair share of hurricanes over the years. Each new storm is compared to past storms. Data from each helps officials and citizens know what to expect.

Hurricane Ida has been compared to Katrina, Betsy and Andrew. Making landfall at 150 mph, Ida will go down in history will be one of the most destructive hurricanes in American history.

As Hurricane Ida inundates southeast Louisiana on the 16 anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Governor John Bel Edwards and President Biden have declared a State of Emergency for Louisiana and promise all the Federal Aid needed post-storm.

Louisiana is now the only state in U.S. history to be hit by two hurricanes of over 150 mph.

Let's take a look at every hurricane to hit Louisiana since the recording process.